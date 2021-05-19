By the time I deal with Wabba, others they will never return to Kaduna again ― el-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said by the time he dealt with Ayuba Wabba, the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other Labour leaders they will never return to Kaduna again.

El-Rufai said this while addressing the 23rd Annual Tax Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Kaduna on Wednesday. This is even as the Labour unrest entered its third day.

El-Rufai described the Labour leaders as “criminals,” positing that their actions which prevented businesses like banks, petrol stations and others from functioning was criminal and illegal.

He vowed that by the time he dealt with them they would never think of returning to Kaduna.

According to him, he was not against the right of workers to embark on strike, but such workers must walk out of their workplace and allow other things to function.

He emphasized that workers or their unions do not have the right to stop any business or government establishment from opening.

El-Rufai then said those responsible for such were liable to be convicted under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, which attracts a minimum penalty of 21 years imprisonment.

“All those that have broken the law to the fullest extent will never come back to the state again by the time we are done with them,” he said.