By hook or crook, APC will capture Kano again ― Party chairman

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, on Wednesday, threatened that nothing would stop the party from winning the forthcoming election, saying “we will capture the state either by hook or crook.”

Abbas made the assertion during the flag off the party’s gubernatorial campaign held in Gaya, adding that the APC being the party leading the state, nobody should think it can be defeated under whatever guise.

“People are saying that I should stop saying the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC would capture Kano by hook or crook. We have today demonstrated our resolve of winning the election from top to bottom come the year 2023,” he said.

According to him, “Gaya, as you know, is the home of APC. No political party can match our strength and our clout. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Gawuna is our candidate and is going to be the next governor of Kano state.”

He, however, stated that APC’s acceptability and reverence in Kano State is never in doubt and the party is surrounded by men and women of great wisdom.

Speking in the same vein, the APC gubernatorial candidate who is also the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, said he is fully prepared for the battle ahead, knowing that he has the firm support of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and all those calling the shots in the party.

“I want to believe that my destiny is in the hands of God and that I have no iota of doubt with God’s will, nothing would stop me from winning the race. Our party still remains formidable and vibrant and we are also willing to remain steadfast in face of all odds,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje threw a challenge to all other opposition parties to present a formidable gubernatorial and deputy governorship candidate that can match that of APC.

According to him, “Our gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has a political history similar to mine. He was local government chairman of the most populous local government in Nigeria, Nassarawa local government and he was Commissioner of Agriculture, among other things.

“His running mate Murtala Sule Garo was a local government chairman, he was the state chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and he was Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“All our contestants are in the best position to govern the state. We are therefore challenging all other political parties to present to our state similar candidates if they can.”

Governor Ganduje explained to hundreds of thousands of party supporters who attended the gathering why all other contestants of the state and National Assemblies are the most qualified candidates.