Lawrence Bajah

The Bwari Area Council is committed to providing adequate medical services to residents in all its localities.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya gave this assurance while flagging off a free medical outreach at the Township Clinic in Bwari, Wednesday.

The Chairman said that his Administration would not rest on its oars until all the inhabitants are provided with comprehensive healthcare to improve their living conditions.

His words: “This is in line with my Administration’s promise to make lives more meaningful to all residents in all the nooks and crannies of Area Council.”

As the Council commences the three days exercise, the Chairman reiterated that the free medical outreach was aimed at addressing general health issues, especially minor ones affecting the entire urban and rural population in its 10 Wards.

Gabaya, who was represented at the occasion by the Council Secretary, MMrEli Kadanya said the comprehensive breakdown of the coverage areas, includes: Bwari Central, Ushafa and Kuduru wards under Zone A; Igu, Shere and Kawu Wards in Zone B; and Dutse, Kubwa, Usuma and Byazhin Wards in Zone C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

“We urge you all to take advantage of the services to check your present health status and where you are diagnosed with what we cannot provide here, we will advise you to seek help elsewhere,” he stressed.

He said, “most important is to check your status and take the necessary steps in ensuring your wellbeing.”

Kadanya said the Flags-off was aimed at bringing the healthcare system closer to the people.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director of, the Health and Human Services Department of the Council, D r. Magaji Basil stated that the initiative was a rare opportunity that should be adequately utilized.





The free medical intervention is made possible by Bwari Area Council in collaboration with Dimples Integrated Medical Health Services.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE