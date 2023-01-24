BVAS won’t count your endorsements — ADC’s Otegbeye blasts Abiodun

“We congratulated him (Gov Abiodun) that he just continued to gather the endorsements whether we will count it, INEC will not count it”

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Mr Biyi Otegbeye, has said that the endorsement of Prince Dapo Abiodun for reelection into office by traditional rulers does not determine his victory at the polls.

Otegbeye whose candidature and that of 26 House of Assembly members were affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, on Monday, alleged that the said endorsement was procured by Abiodun.

He stated that ADC with the support of the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, would unseat the incumbent.

Otegbeye hinted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) instituted 21 suits before the court against him and his party, which he described as “mere distractions.”

He said “Endorsements were procured and two weeks after, I visited my paramount ruler, he received me very warmly and he prayed for me. In truth, blood they say is thicker than water, there is no father that will disown his son.

“I have seen the traditional institutions being bullied and so when he went around on the jamboree, getting the endorsements, we congratulated him that he just continued to gather the endorsements whether we will count it, INEC will not count it, BVAS will not count it.

“You talked about some meaningless endorsements some people, somebody will go somewhere, gather some traditional rulers together and read speech that they have endorsed, you have seen the mileage of that endorsements now compare all those endorsements and put it side by side with Amosun’s endorsement where he pointedly said he supports Biyi Otegbeye and ADC.

“This is a man of tremendous goodwill, this present administration is doing everything within its power to erase some of his accomplishments, but that is not possible because everywhere you go, you are going to see the footprints of Senator Ibikunle Amosun when he was the governor of the state.”

He alleged that the state has been misgoverned under Abiodun’s administration, hence his resolve to

fix and repair systems “broken by the Abiodun’s government”.





“This administration is the worst that Ogun had to deal with in our system,” he said.