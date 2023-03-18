Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Saturday, said that the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) is a game changer in the electoral process in the country.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote at Oro Ward 2 polling unit 006 in the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the minister described the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as one of the most transparent and credible elections Nigeria has ever had.

Tribune Online gathered that the elections was characterized by low turnout in the state and the community in particular.

But, the minister, attributed the seemingly low turnout to the change polling unit venue.

“It is too early to judge the turnout now at 9:45 am. I think the change of venue perhaps, has contributed to the seemingly low turnout. I hope that the party agents will continue to mobilise the electorates and enlighten them of the new change of venue of the polling units.

“What I have observed from February 25 till date is that there has been marked improvement in the performance of INEC on BVAS.

“Without any doubt, the introduction of BVAS has been a game-changer. The sense is that with BVAS we are able to get the exact number of people who are accredited and with BVAS it is not possible for you to vote twice. Because your biometrics and facial appearance are captured.

“That explains why even though, INEC says that about 84 million registered voters are in Nigeria, the last election showed that only about 24 million voters actually cast their votes. That is large because of the effectiveness of BVAS.

“This is to me probably one of the most transparent and credible elections in Nigeria. That is why I get worried about the red-erring by some people I can call sad losers in the aftermath of the presidential and National Assembly elections.





“I am glad to say that some of the aggrieved parties have gone to court. That is the best thing in any election in the world. Let the court interpret what the law says.”

