BUVEL at 50: Customers, staff celebrate integrity, others

One of Nigeria’s foremost private petroleum marketers, Business Ventures Limited (BUVEL), on Thursday, last week marked 50 years of inspiring others nationwide with iconic spirit of integrity, service excellence and customer satisfaction.

Founded in Uromi in 1975 by Prince Clement Kennedy Okoeguale, BUVEL has grown to operate over 11 filling stations across Edo State.

The golden jubilee anniversary celebration, held simultaneously across all BUVEL’s filling stations and at the founder’s residence in Benin, attracted government officials, customers, staff, community leaders and well-wishers.

Notably, BUVEL filling stations conducted raffle draws, rewarding valued customers with various gifts, as branded souvenirs such as umbrellas, notebooks, sip cups and pens were distributed to customers across the filling stations.

Music, refreshments and goodwill messages created a festive atmosphere.

Speaking to journalists at the Murtala Mohammed Way head office in Benin City, Prince Okoeguale reflected on BUVEL’s journey:

“It has not been easy. We faced court cases, fire outbreaks and theft, but we stood firm. Our watchword is integrity,” he said.

Prince Okoeguale credited his wife’s support for his resilience, saying that the energy he had was because his wife is very cooperative.

While addressing the challenges of social vices, Okoeguale said: “We didn’t build BUVEL on cheating, we built it on trust,”, urging young Nigerians to embrace honest work, including farming and small businesses.

Director, Business Ventures Limited and the eldest son of the founder of BUVEL, Professor Kevin Okoeguale, described the milestone as a defining moment for the BUVEL family.

At the Ikpoba Hill filling station, the station manager, Mr. Rocky Ogedegbe, noted that integrity remains BUVEL’s edge: “Our meters are transparent and our fuel is not adulterated,” he said.

Across other filling stations, including Aruogba, Benin-Lagos road Tollgate, Oluku, Ekehuan Road, Ovbiogie, Sapele Road. Agip/Obe, second East Circular road and Irhirhi, customers praised the company’s excellent and cost-effective competitive services.

At Aruogba, the station manager, Mr. Tobi Bowoto, said BUVEL maintained strong customers and staff relationships, stating, “It is not always easy managing people, but BUVEL has been a good place to work.”

Mrs. Helen Olorunda, station manager at the newly opened at Ekehuan road outlet, rated BUVEL’s customers service nine out of 10.

A tricycle rider, Mr. Chukwuebuka Ihedioha, described BUVEL’s fuel as authentic, adding that the pump is reliable and it fuel is not watered down.

In Uromi, staff and customers at the Old and New Agbor road filling stations marked the occasion with the distribution of branded items.

Others, who spoke with newsmen, are Mr. Destiny Omorogbe, Mr. Mohammed Mustapha and Miss Divine Onyebuchi.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of an ‘Award for Remarkable Leadership in Mentoring’ to the Founder and Managing Director of Business Ventures Limited, Prince C.K. Okoeguale.

The presentation came as a heartfelt tribute during the golden jubilee celebration of BUVEL, underscoring the Founder’s impact across generations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE