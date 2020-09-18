Businessman in court over alleged N1m job scam

A 32-year-old businessman, Usman Rilwan, who allegedly defrauded a job seeker of N1 million, on Friday, appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Rilwan, who lives in City Centre Plaza Gimbiya, street Area 11, Garki, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike of the FCT Command Abuja, told the court that the complainant, Adamu Idris of Karu FCT, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station, on August 16.

He alleged that early in the year, the defendant told the complainant that he can get a job for him at the Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR) if he can pay N4 million.

Ejike alleged that both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), stating that the payment would be done in two instalments of N2million through bank transfers.

He alleged that the MoU also states that the defendant would refund the money to the complainant if he breaches the agreement.

The prosecutor alleged that on March 24, the complainant transferred N2 million as the first instalment from his First Bank account 2027809509 to Access Bank account 0107549258 belonging to the defendant.

Ejike told the court that in May, the defendant told the complainant that the appointment letter would be ready on June 20, but he failed to deliver.

He said that the defendant refunded N1million and all efforts to recover the balance of N1million, failed,

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendant to bail and ordered that he provides two sureties.

Nwecheonwu ordered the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court; they should deposit their recent passport photograph and a valid means of identification to the court.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Nov.18, for hearing.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE