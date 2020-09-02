Businessman in court for allegedly shielding neighbour from arrest

A 24-year-old businessman, Dolapo Omole, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly shielding his neighbour from arrest.

The police charged Omole, who lives in FHA, Lugbe, Abuja with one count of screening an offender.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, alleged that Innocent Ndubuisi of Wuse Zone 3, Abuja reported the matter at the office of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), Zone 7, against Ms Princess Omobola on Aug. 11.

Ejike, in addition, alleged that when the police went to arrest Omobola, the defendant, her neighbour screened her from arrest.

The prosecutor further said the defendant knowing full well that the police were searching for Omobola, screened her in order for her to invade police arrest, thereby aiding her from lawful punishment.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 167 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The defence counsel, Daniel Akinwale applied for bail for his client, saying that he was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He assured the court that a reliable surety would be provided if bail was granted.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Chidama also ordered that the surety must be a civil servant on Grade Level 09 and above.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for hearing.

(NAN)

