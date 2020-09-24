Businessman in court for allegedly setting wife’s property on fire

A 45-year-old businessman, Andrew Oteri, on Thursday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly setting his wife’s property on fire over infidelity.

The police charged Oteri, whose address was not given, with two counts of felony and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha told the court that the defendant on July 6 at 8 p.m at No 22, Pamal Street, Igbodigo, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed a felony with malicious damage.

Omoyeigha alleged that the defendant burnt his wife, Moyinoluwa’s bed, mattress, four big coolers, clothing and shoes, all worth N236,000.

He said that the defendant committed offence contrary to and punishable under the provisions of sections 411, 412 and 451, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Mosunmola Ikujuni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ikujuni ordered that the surety must present evidence of one-year tax clearance.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for further hearing.

(NAN)

