Businessman in court for allegedly buying stolen car

A businessman, Segun Akintomide, 42, on Thursday appeared in a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly buying a stolen Honda CRV.

The police charged Akintomide of starlight village, Madalla, Niger, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that sometime in 2019 the defendant bought a Honda CRV for N250,000 from a suspect, Adeoye Olayemi of Odohi village, Kabba, Kogi.

Yakubu added that the car was stolen in Akure, Ondo State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge,

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also ordered that the sureties must provide their valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

stolen car

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

stolen car

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panelists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

stolen car