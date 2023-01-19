Businessman, Giwa, turbaned as Asiwaju Adinni of Ibadanland

THE Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, has turbaned Abuja-based businessman and founder of Hassan Olawale Giwa (HOG) Foundation, Dr Hassan Giwa, as the new Asiwaju Adinni of Ibadanland.

Also turbaned was his wife, Alhaja Khadija Giwa, as the Iya Alaranse Adinni of Ibadanland.

At the ceremony held at Oja’ba Central Mosque, Ibadan, Agbotomokekere, commended Giwa for his philanthropy and contributions to the development of Islam.

The chief imam, who spoke through Dr Abdul Bari Adetunji, noted that besides Giwa’s contributions to the sustenance of the central mosque, the businessman’s generosity and passion for the growth of Islam make him worthy to be the Asiwaju Adinni of Ibadanland.

In a sermon, the guest speaker, renowned preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, stressed the need for Nigerians to be model citizens and exhibit God-consciousness for the society to enjoy rapid development.

Sheikh Bello particularly called on Muslims to emulate the philanthropic acts of Dr Giwa, saying that Nigeria needs more of his kind to become a better society.

The cleric said the businessman was honoured for his service to humanity and strong support for Islam.

At the reception held at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi Ape, the honoree, Giwa, expressed gratitude to everybody who contributed to the success of the event and urged Nigerians to vote according to their conscience at the coming general election.

He added: “To be sincere, the position of the Asiwaju Adinni Musulumi of Ibadanland is a position that involves a huge responsibility and comes with challenges. It requires vast knowledge, wisdom and patience. I believe that with the support of our fathers and all adherents of Islamic faith, we shall succeed.

“I believe that this is an opportunity and avenue to serve on a big platform to improve on our da’wah and redouble our efforts at propagating the cause of Islam. I will, therefore, need the guidance, tutelage and advice of all, particularly the Ibadan Muslim Community, in discharging the huge responsibility attached to the office of the Asiwaju Adinni of Ibadanland.”





Giwa also used the opportunity to call for societal reorientation, saying there was the need for the people to retrace their steps to God and respect the law of the land nature for the society to witness peace and security.

The event was graced by a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and governorship candidate of the Accord in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; the Asiwaju Adinni of Oyo State, Alhaji Mutiu Oladejo (Onimalu); a former Head of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Kamil Koyejo Oloso; the Onilagun of Lagun, Oba Najeemdeen Olalekan Bello; Islamic scholars as well as Giwa’s business and political associates.