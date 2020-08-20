Businessman docked over alleged N10m fraud, issuance of dud cheque

A 39-year-old businessman, Okafor Uzoma, who allegedly defrauded a business associate of N10 million, was on Thursday arraigned before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

The businessman, Uzoma, who lives at Plot 35, POW, Kubwa, Abuja, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on breach of trust, cheating and issuance of dud cheque, offences he denied committing.

Prosecutor Peter Ejike, said the complainant, one Agnes Aneke of Finance Quarters, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter to the office of the Assistant-Inspector of Police, through a written petition on Sept 10, 2019.

Ejike alleged that Uzoma convinced Aneke to invest N10million in his company, All-Times Multi-Purpose Ltd.

The prosecutor further alleged that after some time, the complainant requested for her money and the accused person dishonestly issued a cheque to her for withdrawal of N10 million, knowing there was no money in the account.

“The cheque was dishonoured when it was presented at the bank.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to pay the money were abortive and unsuccessful”, he said.

According to Ejike, the offence contravened Sections 322, 312 of the Penal Code Law and Section 231 of the Dishonoured Cheque Act.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Chidama said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept.4, for hearing.

(NAN)

