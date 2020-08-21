Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding friend of N800,000

A 30-year-old businessman, Waisada Chinda, was on Friday arraigned before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a friend of N800,000.

The defendant, who resides at Plot 615, Cadastral Zone, Life Camp Extension, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating, offences he denied committing.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, one Umezulike Obinna, who resides at No. 22, Cotonou Crescent, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on Aug.17.

Ejike alleged that the complainant allegedly entrusted N2million to the defendant to assist him to secure a contract at the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

He said that the defendant allegedly converted the money to his personal use and did not secure any contract for the complainant.

Ejike told the court that while the defendant refunded N1.2million to the complainant, he allegedly converted the balance of N800,000 to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Sharon Tanko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 21, for hearing.

(NAN)

