Businessman abducted in Kano regains freedom

A Kano businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Kalos, who was kidnapped four days ago at his residence at Minjibir town, about 50 kilometres, to the ancient city of Kano, has regained his freedom.

The state spokesman of the Nigeria Police, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed his release , said details of what actually transpired were not clear.

However, it was not gathered that no ransom was paid for his release, while an associate of Abdullahi who preferred anonymity said he just saw him returning home around 4:00am on Saturday.

His words, “It was, however, not clear whether any ransom was paid to his abductors who in a brazen operation on Wednesday night burnt down a police van and thwarted a police rescue mission.”

Confirming his release, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano command, said Yes, I can confirm to you that the businessman has regained his freedom.

