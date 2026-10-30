Businesses crippled as outage lingers in Keffi, Akwanga over collapsed towers

Residents, students and business owners in Keffi and Akwanga, Nasarawa State, are grappling with a prolonged outage, following the collapse of three transmission towers on the Karu–Keffi–Akwanga 132kV transmission line corridor on Wednesday.
The blackout has disrupted business activities, increased the cost of charging electronic devices and made studying difficult for students preparing for examinations.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) attributed the disruption to damage to transmission infrastructure serving the two local government areas during downpour and windy conditions.
According to TCN, the transmission line tripped on overcurrent relay protection before investigations revealed that towers T78, T79 and T80 had collapsed. Consequently, the outgoing 33kV feeders at the Keffi and Akwanga transmission substations became unavailable.
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Explaining the technical implications, a former National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) staff member, Mr Paul Danjuma, told the Nigerian Tribune that the 132kV line supplies electricity to transmission substations, which distribute power to consumers through lower-voltage feeders.
Danjuma explained that the damaged line had to be isolated for safety reasons, disrupting electricity supply to customers connected to the affected substations.
TCN said its engineers were assessing the damage and identifying the materials needed to commence restoration work.
The company apologised to affected customers and promised to provide updates as restoration progresses.
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