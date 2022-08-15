Business school trains 400 youths in skills acquisition

By Rukiyat Bakare
Umera Business school has organised a free skill acquisition programmes for about 400 youths in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The training which was held online and on-site is a month-long programme where participants meet with experienced coaches and leaders to discuss leading skills in the business world after which beneficiaries would be awarded certificates.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune during a physical training class held on Friday at Golden Tulip hotel, Ibadan, the founder, Umera Business School, Mrs Olamide Alao, explained that the programme tagged “Umera boost” is a holistic programme meant to add value to the beneficiaries, adding that the programme is meant to add value to the youth who do not have anything doing for a living and encourage them in having something meaningful to do at the market place.

While she also noted that the programme was also meant to encourage youths to become more important aspects of the society through the creation of businesses that solve problems and create solutions.

Alao added that the beneficiaries would be trained in five different programmes including public speaking, project management, digital marketing, alternative medicine, coding and web design.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the guest speaker at the event, Mrs Tope Mark-Odigie, stated that there is an opportunity for legitimate success for youths in Nigeria if given the needed training.

She added that as an expert in real estate and chief executive officer of real estate and wealth creation and empowerment platform business, Web360 she trains the beneficiaries in skills of marketing, how to identify problems in real estate and how to solve them.

Mark-Odigie, explained that she believed that there are opportunities for youths, adding that Nigerians are very resourceful if given the opportunity.

She however advised Nigerian youths not to give up on themselves but to keep believing in themselves and learning how to be better.

