Business owners in Lagos, Abuja, Accra receive tutelage on attaining speedy growth

Business owners in Lagos, Abuja and Ghana were recently tutored on how to break into limelight in their respective business endeavours.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 (UNSDG 8) which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, a business coach and fellow of International Management Consultants, Olufemi Olumide, held a masterclass tagged:’Business Acceleration Masterclass’ for them.

Olumide noted that:”As we know, economies grow when more workers have access to jobs and when workers are more productive.

“Hence, Business Acceleration Masterclass is aimed at helping business owners build systems around their daily business operations that can support speedy growth and help them grow extra revenue for their businesses. The masterclass was geared towards multiplying the workforce, revenue, customers and assets of the business owners.

“Participants at the masterclass had an opportunity to review their business model with business coach, Olufemi Olumide, this enabled them see the areas where they needed to cut cost and maximise revenue as this is the sole aim of running a business.”

The masterclass also showcased real life case studies to help the entrepreneurs prepare for likely scenarios in the running of their businesses.

The Lagos and Abuja edition included involved partners like Prospa Technology Limited which trained business owners on the use of cost friendly payment systems as well as other renowned trainers like Triciabiz which trained on marketing, Toni Olumide, the brand strategist, Peter Eze and Don Azubuike, provided the participants with required tools to assist them in accelerating their business growth.

The Master Class is designed to go round different cities and countries in West Africa like Ghana, the most recent, which featured top trainers like Patty the Strategist.

Olumide, a management consultant and business coach with experience spanning over 10 years, has worked with numerous notable brands home and abroad.

He noted that his desire is to train 10 million business owners in Africa using the Business Acceleration Masterclass model as a tool to grow their business.

