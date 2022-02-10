Business organisations told to embrace technology to remain relevant

Business organisations have been told to embrace the use of technology if they want to remain in business.

The admonition was given by Head, Department of Counselling and Human Development Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Oyesoji Aremu, while featuring as a keynote speaker during the maiden conference of National Institute of Office Administrators and Information Managers (NIOAIM) with the theme: “Repositioning Office Administration and Information Management for Innovation, Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness” held at Lead City International Conference Centre, Ibadan, recently.

Aremu, while delivering a paper titled: “Information Dissemination and Management in the 21st century: Some Realities and Untold Challenges”, posited that organisations need to embrace technology in order to remain in business. “Technology has become a sine qua non of modern professional emancipation owing to its enormous contribution to alleviating human sufferings occasioned by analogue practices.

“Across varied contexts, technology has been referred to as “saviour” owing to the roles it plays in facilitating simplicity, easiness and speed in human activities. The dichotomy often witnessed between developed and developing nations, advanced and struggling economies is motivated by technology.” Aremu said.

He concluded that for office administrators and information managers to be part of the e-Tech in the 21st century, they have to seamlessly integrate into it and avail themselves of continuing education and training which a conference such as the one NIOAIM organised gives.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the conference, President, NIOAIM, Dr Tolulope Adenekan, said: “When we talk about office managers, we are talking about the brain and the engine room behind the success of every organisation.

“This is because they are the ones that manage information because they are the ones responsible for keeping records, ditto with information managers, they conduct research to identify problems that are peculiar to various organisations. So these kinds of administrators and information managers are relevant in every organisation. They must continue to reskill and upskill for effectiveness and for professionalism and that is the passion behind the establishment of this kind of institute.”

The highpoint of the event was the bestowment of an honorary fellowship of the institute to some Nigerians which include: Chairman, Lead City University, Professor Jide Owoeye, Founder, Fresh Fm Nigeria, Dr Olayinka Joel Ayefele (MON) among others.

Reacting to the award of fellowship, Ayefele told journalists that: “I was not expecting it, but I feel so honoured and grateful for this very unique award”.

