Business leaders reaffirm commitment to promote inclusive economic growth

Leading businesses and industry stakeholders have reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability, with participants at the inaugural Africa Sustainability Forum 2026 pledging to reduce waste, use resources responsibly, support green innovation, create jobs and promote inclusive economic growth.

The pledge formed part of the Forum, held on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, under the theme: “Sustainable Futures: Driving Just Transitions, Green Growth and Shared Prosperity.”

Convened by TheNumbersNG.com, the Forum brought together business leaders, policymakers, sustainability professionals and other stakeholders to explore practical ways of advancing Africa’s sustainable development.

The Africa Sustainability Pledge challenged participants to move beyond conversations and embrace individual and collective responsibility for building a more sustainable future.

Under the pledge, participants committed to “waste less and use resources wisely,” “back green ideas that create jobs,” ensure that “no one is left behind,” share the gains of economic growth and turn discussions into tangible action.

The declaration concluded with a call to personal responsibility: “Because Africa’s future is sustainable, and it starts with me!”

The pledge captured the central message of the Forum: sustainability must go beyond corporate statements and conference discussions to influence business decisions, investment priorities, production processes and everyday choices.

Among the organisations that supported the Forum were Nestlé Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Rite Foods, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), Guinness Nigeria, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), PwC Nigeria, Omisej Nigeria Limited and Aren Paper Mills.

Their participation and support underscored the importance of collaboration across industries in addressing environmental challenges, expanding economic opportunities and promoting responsible business practices.

In a goodwill message, Chinwe Obi, Sustainability Manager at Nestlé Nigeria Plc, emphasised the importance of collective action and purposeful partnerships in delivering lasting sustainability outcomes.

“At Nestlé Nigeria, we believe that sustainability requires collective action, purposeful partnerships and a shared commitment to creating long-term value for people, communities and the planet,” she said.

Obi commended the Africa Sustainability Forum for providing a platform that brings together diverse voices to advance meaningful dialogue and practical solutions for Africa’s sustainable development.

Elvis Eromosele, Managing Editor, TheNumbersNG.com and Lead Coordinator, Africa Sustainability Forum (ASF) noted that the emphasis on collaboration reflects the growing recognition that Africa’s sustainability ambitions require coordinated efforts by businesses, government institutions, investors, development partners and communities. From waste management and recycling to clean energy, responsible manufacturing and inclusive employment, the transition to a greener economy presents both urgent challenges and opportunities for innovation and growth.

For businesses, this means integrating sustainability into their operations and value chains while identifying ways to reduce environmental impact, conserve resources and create shared value. For policymakers and other stakeholders, it calls for enabling policies, effective partnerships and investments that make sustainable choices more accessible and economically viable.

The Africa Sustainability Pledge provides a shared framework for carrying that responsibility beyond the event, placing emphasis on resource efficiency, green enterprise, inclusion and accountability.

The Forum reinforced the need to pursue growth that delivers benefits for people and businesses while protecting the environment for future generations.

Its message is clear: building a sustainable Africa is a shared responsibility, and meaningful progress begins when commitments become action.