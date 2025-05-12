Business executive says he likes going on vacation to test if he’s hired the right people 

A business executive and Vice President of product at Wiser Solutions, Gopal Shenoy, has revealed how he used vacation opportunities to determine if his choice of staff at work was the right decision.

Shenoy, according to Business Insider, said whenever he went on vacation for three to four weeks, he responded to work-related issues only if there was something burning.

“I usually find vacation an opportunity to judge if I’ve hired the right team.

“Every time I’ve come back, I’ve felt the folks I’ve hired are the right people; they’ve stepped up, and they know they can make decisions.

“I try to lead by example and take three to four weeks of vacation a year. When I’m taking PTO, I only respond to Slack or my work email if there is something burning that I want taken care of or brought to somebody’s attention,” he said.

The business executive added by disclosing what he usually tells his colleagues about decision making whenever he’s away, saying he reciprocates the same to them when they’re off work.

“I tell my colleagues if the house is on fire, call me. If I’m overseas and I’m not reachable, then reach my boss. If it is urgent, make the decision or talk to my boss and make the decision.

“I do the same when my direct reports are on vacation: I make sure they know they’re expected to be unplugged. I tell them, ‘I don’t want to see you on Slack.’

“If they’re going on vacation in a few weeks, some of our people will change their Slack status to say they’ll be out of office from such and such date. That way, it’s in people’s faces so if they need something from that person, they’ll reach out in time. Some of them send an email saying, “I’ll be out of touch these dates, if you need anything from me before that, please reach out.”

Continuing, Shenoy shared his belief in preparing a successor in one’s current role, criticising those who still do a lot to get things done even when they’re on vacation.

“When I hear people say they have to check in while they’re on vacation for things to get done, three possibilities come to mind.

“First, you might be a workaholic. Second, there’s something missing in terms of trust, and you want to micromanage your people. Or third, you just don’t have the right team.

“Now, there may be occasions where you may want to check in because there’s something important, but I can’t think of a reason you shouldn’t be able to mostly unplug on vacation unless perhaps you’re a CEO,” he added.

Speaking on how to manage people’s performance and effectiveness when away from work, the business executive stated that making a list of things “you want taken care of when you’re away and assign it to the appropriate people” that know the chain of command in your absence and can make decisions if need be; “they don’t have to ask for my permission.”

According to him, spending more time to explicitly explain what need to be get done for one or two people one is concerned with on the team is also good before going on vacation.

“If those things still don’t get done, then you have bigger problems: performance issues.

“You can’t expect to be there managing everything all the time. I don’t like to be micromanaged; if I have to micromanage someone, then it is not because I want to do it, but I have to do it in order for things to get done.

“You hire people to get help, to get things done, so if you have to worry about what they’re doing, then why have them if you have to intervene or do all of it? That’s why I keep going back to: If you’re constantly checking in on vacation, is it because you have micromanagement tendencies or because someone is not performing?”

Shenoy concluded by expressing his regret for not having time for his children in his early career time, stating that those kids have grown and left but work is still getting done.

“I regret working so much earlier in my career. My kids have grown up and left, and I should have spent more time with them.

“Now, I tell people that work is always going to be there. You can always take time off,” he counselled.

(Business Insider)

