Bus intercepted by gunmen en route Abeokuta to Makurdi — Benue Links

The management of Benue State Transport Company, popularly known as Benue Links Nigeria Limited, has confirmed that one of its buses travelling from Abeokuta to Makurdi was intercepted by gunmen on Sunday evening in Benue State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the company’s Information Officer, Johnson Daniel, the company said the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. around Eke Elengbecho in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the vehicle — a 14-seater bus with registration number 14B-143BN — departed Abeokuta with 12 passengers and a driver before being ambushed.

“The vehicle was later discovered by the roadside at Eke with some of the passengers’ luggage; however, the driver and 11 passengers were missing,” the company said.

Benue Links further disclosed that one passenger managed to escape and reported the incident to the police at Eke Police Station.

Condemning the attack, the management assured the public that it is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted passengers and the driver.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident. She said police tactical teams, the military, and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards were mobilised to the area.

“They combed the bush and rescued one Paul Terna, who escaped from the hands of the suspected kidnappers,” she said, adding that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

