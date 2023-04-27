Hon Benjamin Kalu, a representative of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, has been urged to reconsider his plan to run for the position of speaker in the 10th Federal House of Representatives.

Three groups – the Northern Patriotic Front, South-West Professionals, and Arewa Youth Groups – came together to form a coalition and make the request at a press conference in Abuja.

The coalition argued that Kalu should allow himself to be groomed in the green chamber before taking on such a leadership role.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the chairman of the Northern Patriotic Front, Comrade Ali Abacha, stated that “We believe the leadership of the national assembly should be zoned to the south-east, however, in doing so, equity, justice, and fairness should be applied.”

Abacha added that Kalu did not sow in APC but is rather an opportunist who wants to leverage primordial sentiments to pass through the backdoor to the leadership of the National Assembly.

Abacha emphasized the importance of experience and merit in leadership positions, citing religious texts to make his point.

He urged Kalu to learn from the process that brought Hon Gbajabiamila to his current position and questioned Kalu’s role in the presidential election that took place in the South-east.

“In Galatians 6:7, the Bible says, ‘Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows’. In Qur’an, 4:79, Allah says: ‘Whatever good befalls you, it is from Allah; and whatever ill befalls you, it is from yourself’,” Abacha said.

The coalition made it clear that they wanted experienced lawmakers to run the house’s affairs and urged Kalu to abandon his ambition. It remains to be seen whether Kalu will heed their request.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?





There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…