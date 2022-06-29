Burundi seeks Nigeria’s support in ICT, agriculture

Burundi government has sought for developmental support from Nigeria in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and agriculture for its economic growth and development.

It said this is to further strengthen ties between the two countries as Nigeria is doing well in the area of ICT and agriculture for economic diversification in Africa.

The Ambassador of Burundi to Nigeria, Mrs Marie Jeanne Ntakirutimana in a press briefing to mark Burundi’s 60th independent anniversary in Abuja said Burundi is looking up to Nigeria in the area of ICT and agriculture in Africa

She said to relaunch Burundi’s Development, the Government has put in place the 10-year National Development Plan (PND) 2018-2027 which aims for nothing other than the well-being of all Burundians, their prosperity and their better future.

The Ambassador further said currently, the country has focused on agro-pastoral activities with the slogan “may every mouth has food and may every pocket has money”.

“Burundi also focused on environmental protection under the theme: Ewe Burundi Urambaye! (Green Burundi).

“In the diplomatic aspect, Burundi has opened cooperation in almost all the countries of the world. It is in this context that Burundi and Nigeria have always had good relations, but it was not until 2006 that this Embassy was established here in Abuja.

“From 2006 until today, I can assure you all that much has been accomplished throughout these sixteen (16) years to strengthen these existing relationships. Various agreements have been signed; some have been modified and new ones have also been added to the list. Nigeria opened its Embassy in Burundi in 2007.

“Burundi and Nigeria have extensive cooperation, especially in the education and security sectors.





“Regarding the education system, a memorandum was signed last year, in July 2021, in Burundi when a Nigerian delegation was received in Burundi. The Burundian delegation should soon go to Nigeria.

“On the political level, the President of Burundi, His Excellency Evariste NDAYISHIMIYE and His Nigerian counterpart, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, met and exchanged on various subjects and various letters were also exchanged.

Ntakirutimana further pointed out that another important achievement that deserves to be mentioned is that this Embassy, among other things, continues to facilitate visits of people and friends wishing to visit Burundi.

“A General Cooperation Agreement between Burundi and Nigeria was signed on May 25, 2013.

“The First Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Burundi and Nigeria took place in Bujumbura from July 28 to 30, 2021, during which two Memoranda of Understanding were signed.

“Memorandum of Understanding between Burundi and Nigeria on Political Consultations signed on 07/30/2021.

“Memorandum of Understanding between Burundi and Nigeria on Cooperation in the field of Education signed on 07/30/2021.

“On the economical angle, for example, this Embassy has witnessed an increasing number of business people, such as investors applying for visas and travelling to Burundi to reinforce the economic and existing good relations,” she added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Burundi seeks Nigeria’s support… Burundi seeks Nigeria’s support…