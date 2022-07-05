Burundi govt seeks Nigeria’s support in agriculture

The government of Burundi has stated that it is seeking support from Nigeria in the areas of agriculture as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), for the country’s economic growth and overall development.

Ambassador of Burundi to Nigeria, Mrs Marie Jeanne Ntakirutimana, made this known in Abuja while speaking with journalists on activities marking the country’s 60th independence anniversary, stating that development would further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ntakirutimana noted that Nigeria is doing great in ICT and agriculture as it relates to economic diversification in Africa, adding that the country is looking up to Nigeria for support in these areas.

According to her, Burundi is currently focusing on agro-pastoral activities with the slogan “may every mouth has food and may every pocket has money”, saying its government has put in place a 10-year National Development Plan (PND) 2018-2027 which aims for nothing other than the well-being of all Burundians, their prosperity and better future.

She said: “Burundi also focused on environmental protection under the theme: Ewe Burundi Urambaye! (Green Burundi). In the diplomatic aspect, Burundi has opened cooperation in almost all the countries of the world. It is in this context that Burundi and Nigeria have always had good relations, but it was not until 2006 that this Embassy was situated here in Abuja.

“From 2006 till today, I can assure you all that much has been accomplished throughout these sixteen (16) years to strengthen these existing relationships. Various agreements have been signed; some have been modified and new ones have also been added to the list. Nigeria opened its Embassy in Burundi in 2007. Burundi and Nigeria have extensive cooperation, especially in the education and security sectors,” Ntakirutimana added.

