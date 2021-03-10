Burst tyre: AIB commences investigations into Air Peace incident

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria has announced that it has commenced investigations into an incident involving an aircraft belonging to Air Peace which suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Murtala Muhammed International airport runway.

A similar incident occurred to another Nigerian carrier, Azman whose Boeing 737-500 aircraft suffered a burst tyre on the same runway while landing about three weeks ago.

According to a statement issued by the AIB this morning, the bureau explained: “Accident Investigation Bureau has been notified and commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9:31 pm (Local Time) on 8th March 2021.

“The aircraft, with 127 passengers and 6 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja. The aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park. There was no injury or fatality.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.”

The Bureau, however, appealed to the general public and media to respect the privacy of the people involved and “NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released,” even as it promised to soon release the preliminary report or give an update when required.

