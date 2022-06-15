Burning-truck driver in Warri commended, gets money donations

Torrents of encomiums accompanied with cash donations are coming the way of Mr Ejiro Otarigho, a fuel tanker driver, who drove a burning tanker from danger zone to avert what could have been a tragic fire incident in Agbarho, Delta State.

The hero act of Otarigho came to limelight when he drove the burning petrol laden tanker from the densely populated area of Agbarho, a town near Warri, risking his life to park it at the riverside to avoid tragedy.

The incident, which occurred last Saturday, saw witnesses videoing the movie-like scene from the point of combustion at the densely populated area to Agbarho River where the driver finally halted the tanker and jumped out, abandoning it to burn out.

Following the unusual hero and patriotic exploit, Nigerians who caught a glimpse of the video footage of the thriller have begun to shower praises on the driver for his bravery and kindness in driving the burning truck for 25 minutes out of harm’s way.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central senatorial district at the upper chamber, hailed Otarigho for saving lives and properties.

In a telephone conversation with the driver, Omo-Agege, who doubles as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s gubernatorial election in Delta State, described Otarigho as a hero.

He stressed that but for Otarigho’s courage, a major fire disaster which would have claimed several lives and properties could have happened in his senatorial district.

“By your action, you have saved a lot of our people who could have died from this accident. It is not everyone that will have the courage to do what you just did.

“By this singular act, you saved Agbarho community from major disaster. And we are very proud of you. To me, you have become a hero to our people. And I’m sure a lot of people will be looking up to you right now. So you have every right to feel like a hero. I am very proud of you,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), Frank Tietie, has raised a fund for Otarigho aimed at inspiring the restoration of positive heroism among Nigerians.

As of the time of filing the report, Tietie said N490,000 had been contributed so far into the First Bank account of Otarigho, adding that the contribution tagged ‘Bravery Fund for Ejiro’ will last for 30 days and end on July 11.

Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika, has also commended Otarigho for courageously averting a major disaster that would have claimed innocent lives.