Burning of Idemili North secretariat, magistrate court is pure wickedness ― COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South-East geopolitical zone has described the burning down of Idemili North Local Government Council Secretariat and Magistrate Court in Ogidi by yet to be identified arsonists as an act of wickedness.

The group in a statement issued Monday and endorsed by their President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem regretted that while extremists are busy destroying the properties and goods of Igbos in Sokoto and Yobe States in the Northern part of the country, another set of criminals are on our doorstep burning down government property in Igboland

While condemning the act in its entirety, the youth group described it as the smacks of a conspiracy to scuttle the progress, security and development of Ndigbo.

They said that the attack on Idemili North came barely 24 hours after the executive governor of Anambra State Professor Charles Soludo paid a visit to the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at DSS custody in Abuja.

The President General recalled that Professor Soludo upon assumption of office as Governor of Anambra State had promised that he will meet his fellow colleagues, Igbos leaders and stakeholders to ensure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

According to him the recent move by the Anambra State Governor to see Kanu confirms that he met what he earlier said.





He said that the recent burning and destruction of Idemili North Secretariat and the Magistrate Court in Ogidi barely 24 hours after the Governor visited Mazi Kanu at DSS custody confirms our earlier stance that those behind the attacks, killings and burning of government properties and institutions in Anambra State are elements opposed to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the progress of Igboland.

According to him, these elements are making huge profits from the incarceration of Kanu as his release will scuttle their illicit business hence the attack on Anambra State Government properties just in a bid to discourage the Governor of the State from his legitimate pursuit that will bring lasting peace to the South-East zone.

He said: “the truth is that the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu brought to South-East a high level of insecurity to a once very peaceful region and only his release will douse the tension and restore peace and tranquillity to the region”.

He insisted that those opposed to Mazi Kanu’s release are enemies of Ndigbo and are the architects of the current insecurity that is ravaging the zone”.

They said that those persons behind the burning and destruction of these public properties and institutions in Anambra State are enemies of Ndigbo who have to make themselves available for such a dirty job so that many Igbo families who depend on these institutions to feed their families will go to bed hungry.

The group commended Professor Soludo’s sagacity and move to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu who has been in DSS custody since last year.

They urged Governor Soludo not to be distracted by the antics of enemies of Ndigbo who wants Igbo land to be up in flames while pretending to be fighting a course which nobody sent them.

He said: “We are solidly behind the bold move of the Governor and we want him to know that Ndigbo is fully behind him.”

