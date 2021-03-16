Burnaboy, Wizkid Grammy Awards: Nigeria’s newest PR brand to the world ― UK broadcaster

A Nigerian born UK broadcaster and Afrobeat podcaster, Adesope Olajide has described the duo of Burnaboy, Wizkid who recently won a Grammy Award at the 63rd of the award as a new brand platform for Nigeria to market itself to the world.

Olajide, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune from London on Monday said the unique feat of Burnaboy and Wizkid is worth celebrating with a grand emphasis on Nigeria’s unique creative music fusion; Afrobeats/Afropop.

According to Adesope Olajide “Burnaboy and Wizkid winning Grammy Awards this past Sunday is the ultimate confirmation that Nigerian creative artists are now being seeing on the global stage as equals and Afrobeats/Afropop has now fully announced its arrival to the world.

“These groups of young ambassadors for Nigeria are doing for the country what it would have cost millions in dollars of PR to market Nigeria to the world.

The government needs to piggy back on this continuous success of Nigerian musicians representing the country at the highest level to invest in the creative sector, support the industry to produce more superstars and use these stars as a reason to invest in Nigeria’s tourism sector more just like countries in the west have done before.

Fela Kuti and the likes of King Sunday Ade started this exportation of our culture but the Burnaboys and Wizkid are taking it to unimaginable heights and it will be a huge shame if people in government don’t see this as a reason to back the youths, invest in the creative industry and the tourism sector as a whole.” Olajide added.