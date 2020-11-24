Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as Tall’ nominated for 2021 Grammys

A few weeks ago, the Recording Academy announced the category formerly known as ‘Best World Music Album’ would become ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy lost to Kidjo when the category was known as ‘Best World Music Album’ last year but has been nominated again for his latest album ‘Twice As Tall’.

In the category for Best Global Music Album are “Fu Chronicles,” Antibalas, “Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy, “Agora,” Bebel Gilberto, “Love Letters,” Anoushka Shankar and “Amadjar,” Tinariwen.

If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s first Grammy winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.

