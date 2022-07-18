Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido – The Pinnacle of the sudden Afrobeat Global Buoyancy

The gigantic peak of the three current Afrobeat Maestros, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have quite reshaped the beauty of Afrobeat Global recognition.

The extraordinary and unique efforts they deploy to the growth of Afrobeat on daily basis have even often soared the hierarchy of the Afrobeat genre.

This in turn has earned them the glory that has staked their statutes as the pinnacle of the Afrobeat sudden global domination.

We are ought to discuss the iconic view of their qualities and how far their effects have aided the growth of Afrobeat.

Wizkid

His effect has quite inspired the young generation and the new era. This in turn has provided the Afrobeat future and growth with the optimism that entices eternity.

By birth, Wizkid is known as Ibrahim Balogun Ayo. He kicked off his musical quest in his childhood. This was thrust by his instinctive phase of musically inclined talent.

Even before Wizkid turned 15, he had released enormous amateurish songs with his church friends.

After he signed for EME, Wizkid utilised his opportunity and released his classic debut album “Superstar” which earned him prominence.

Today, the “Joro” crooner has surpassed over 10 billion streams on all major music streaming platforms. He has also emerged as the most decorated Afrobeat icon bossing his game at the top currently.

His achievement and consistent breakthrough have played a vital role in the global growth of Afrobeat; there is no doubt about his qualities.

Wizkid was one of the first Nigerian music stars to promote melodic Afrobeat R&B which attracted the whole world to the Afrobeat genre.





Davido

David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido also is a big influence in the genre of Afrobeat. His incredible unique energy has aided the current global Afrobeat success.

Similar qualities have bonded Wizkid and Davido to this category. Davido rose to fame after releasing his debut album “Omo Baba Olowo” which thrilled Africa.

His fan base was boosted and he became one of the most influential Afrobeat maestros. Consistency remained his key unique power as he maintained the top spot for a decade to date.

Davido played a vital role in touring the Afrobeat genre globally and there is no doubt about it. He found taste in collaborating with global icons clinging Afrobeat genre with Foreign sounds.

This even inspired the young generations who can now effortlessly work with top names in the global phase of the musical curriculum.

Burna Boy

“The African Giant” as the name inclines, was earned by his extraordinary influence and musical qualities.

Damini Ogulu who is popularly known as Burna Boy is the only Afrobeat maestro that withstood political pressure. He educates the world about the bizarre nature of the Nigerian political system with his genre.

He inspired massive counts of the young generation that has carried his passion along. This came after he won the Grammy with his iconic album “Twice As Tall”.

He is currently the most celebrated Nigerian music star as disclosed by many sources. All these have aided also the global growth of Afrobeat.

Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have played a big role in the current Afrobeat global buoyancy. They are not stopping anytime soon.