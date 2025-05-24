Burna Boy unleashes new single ‘Tatata’ ahead of anticipated album

Grammy award-winning global icon Burna Boy is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness”, with the new single “Tatata”. The song is a vibrant fusion of Brazilian upbeat funk music, Nigerian pidgin English, and pop rap flow, featuring a swaggering rap verse from Travis Scott.

In “Tatata”, Burna Boy references controversial Equatorial Guinea public servant Baltasar Engonga, who made global headlines for his stash of sex tapes with multiple women. The song’s message is further underscored by Travis Scott’s unapologetic rap flow.

This new release comes on the heels of Burna Boy’s recent successes, including his reggae record “Sweet Love”, which continues to build momentum for the upcoming album. His previous single, “Bundle By Bundle”, has amassed over 24M Spotify streams and 8.5M video views. Additionally, his collaboration with French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé on the remix of “4 Kampé” has been charting globally, showcasing Burna Boy’s ability to create cross-cultural anthems.

Burna Boy’s recent achievements include becoming the first-ever cover star of Billboard France and making history as the first African artist to headline the iconic Stade de France in Paris, followed by a sold-out concert at the Co-op Arena in Manchester, the biggest indoor arena in England. With “Tatata”, Burna Boy continues to solidify his position as a global music icon, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “No Sign of Weakness”.

