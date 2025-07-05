Burna Boy turns 34, reveals plans to start a family

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, celebrated his 34th birthday in style, and the festivities took an intimate turn when he shared his thoughts on starting a family.

According to the singer, he’s now considering having kids, citing his advancing age as a reason to settle down.

Burna Boy revealed that a conversation with oil magnate Jowizaza sparked this newfound desire.

“Na so Jowizaza follow me talk the last time, I come dey think about my life. Omo, I don dey old oh, I for begin born pikins,” he said in pidgin.

This marks a shift from his previous stance on having children. Last year, Burna Boy stated that he wasn’t ready for kids, citing his busy schedule and inability to give them the attention they deserve. He had mentioned that he would consider having children when he’s settled or married.

As Burna Boy embarks on this new chapter, fans are eager to see what’s next for the ‘Tatata’ hitmaker. Will he find love and start a family soon? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain, Burna Boy’s life is about to get a whole lot more interesting.