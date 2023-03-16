By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian music star and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has been billed to perform at the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final, which will take place in Istanbul, Turkey at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, 10 June 2023.

UEFA made this known via its social media, posting a video of the superstar speaking ahead of his performance.

The news has left many gushing as football lovers around the world are now anticipating the final match.

“Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner!,” the video captioned.