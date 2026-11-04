Burna Boy once begged for a lift in Davido’s private jet — Skales

Nigerian singer John Njeng-Ngeng, popularly known as Skales, has made a claim involving Grammy Award-winning artiste Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The singer, while speaking about a show where he and Burna Boy were booked to perform in Yola, alleged that Burna Boy begged Davido to allow him to join his private jet to the town for the performance.

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Skales claimed that the aircraft was so full that someone had to sit on the toilet seat, adding that Davido had to remove a member of his team from the flight to make room for Burna Boy.

“Burna called Davido and said, ‘Please, can I join their jet?’ Davido said, ‘Why not?’” Skales recalled.

The singer further disclosed that after arriving in Yola, he performed alongside Burna Boy, adding that the experience eventually connected him to Major Lazer, with whom he later made music.