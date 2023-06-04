Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy became the first African artist to solo headline a stadium in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

He sold out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium, the home ground of English Premier League side, West Ham United, in an electrifying concert where he performed his 19-track Love Damini album along with some of his hit tracks.

The management of the London Stadium acknowledged Burna Boy’s achievement on its Twitter handle.

“Now sold out!! @burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT!

“What an incredible achievement for the first ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium!”

The concert also featured international artistes such as Stormzy, Popcaan, and Dave & Jhus who joined the African Giant to give the thousands of concert lovers a treat on the night.

The fans sang along all through as Burna Boy dished out over 40 songs. They hardly got over the concert as they were seen singing one of Burna Boy’s hit tracks Ye while they made their way out of the stadium after the show.

Believe!!!!!! Sold Out Business

Thank you London and Love to everyone that supported me in Making history!!

Till the Next One 🇬🇧‼️#BurnaBoyLondonStadium #LoveDaminiStadium #LoveDaminiStadiumTourpic.twitter.com/qtHoyMcZOr