Burna Boy drops eighth album,’No sign of weakness’

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy has officially released his much-anticipated eighth studio album titled No Sign of Weakness.

The 16-track project marks a bold step in the evolution of Afro-fusion, blending electrifying rhythms, deep storytelling, and strong cultural influences.

Regarded as his most ambitious work yet, the album pushes the boundaries of Afrobeats and broadens the global perception of African music.

ALSO READ: I almost didn’t want to sing ‘Shape of you —Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy collaborates with several international stars, including Travis Scott, who features on the high-octane track “TaTaTa”; Mick Jagger, who lends his voice to the rock-tinged “Empty Chairs”; Stromae, who joins on the introspective “Pardon”; and Shaboozey, who contributes to the soulful ballad “Change Your Mind.”

To commemorate the album’s release, Burna Boy is set to embark on a North American tour, performing on a 360-degree stage that promises fans a fully immersive and dynamic musical experience.

No Sign of Weakness is now streaming on all major digital platforms. With this release, Burna Boy continues to cement his status as a trailblazer and global force in the music industry.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE