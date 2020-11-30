Burial rites for Reverend (Mrs) Oyediran begin on Tuesday with Afternoon of Praise

The funeral rites of the daughter of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, the publishers of Tribune titles, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, will begin on Tuesday afternoon with a programme tagged “An Afternoon of Praise with Tributes.”

According to an announcement by the family, the event will be held at 2:00 pm at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

On Wednesday, service of songs will be held for the deceased who died on 16th October at 4Real Event Centre, Mobil, Ring Road, while on Thursday, valedictory service will be held for her at the Tribune House, Ibadan.

On the same day, lying-in-state will be held at her residence at Ring Road, Ibadan, while christian wake follows immediately between 5pm-7pm at 4Real Event Centre, Mobil, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The family also announced that funeral service will be held on Friday at All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, by 10:00 am.

Outing service will be held on Sunday at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne Remo, Ogun State by 1:00 p.m.