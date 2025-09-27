Burhan, Sudan army leaders face fresh ICC legal challenge over alleged war crimes

The Sudanese Coalition for Human Rights has filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court against four senior Sudanese leaders, including the head of the Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The lawsuit, filed by the coalition on September 26 and prepared by a team of international lawyers in collaboration with the coalition, targets Burhan, Yasser al-Atta, Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi, and Major General Taher Mohammed, demanding that the court open a comprehensive investigation and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. This step represents one of the most prominent efforts by Sudanese civil society to enforce international justice.

In addition to filing a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court, the coalition filed a formal complaint with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and sent a letter to the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) demanding an urgent investigation and the suspension of the Port Sudan Authority’s membership in the organisation. The coalition warned that continued international silence fosters impunity and threatens innocent civilians.

The lawsuit coincides with previous international reports confirming the Sudanese army’s involvement in widespread violations, including the use of chemical weapons against civilians. Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan in April 2023, the army, led by Burhan, has faced widespread international condemnation following human rights violations and crimes documented by prominent international human rights organisations, such as Human Rights Watch.

During the years of conflict, Burhan, in particular, faced several international legal proceedings, primarily focused on investigations by the International Criminal Court and human rights complaints, as well as economic sanctions as part of international pressure.

The most prominent international investigations came from the International Criminal Court, which was investigating crimes in Darfur pursuant to a UN Security Council resolution.

In July 2023, the ICC’s Prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced the expansion of the investigation to include new crimes in Darfur linked to the current conflict, citing evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the army and allied militias.

In January 2024, Khan confirmed that the Sudanese army was committing war crimes, including ethnic killings and mass rape in West Darfur.

By July, the court reported to the Security Council on the continuation of these crimes, with a focus on violations of international humanitarian law.

Burhan’s international legal accountability stems from his role as commander of the armed forces that committed numerous horrific massacres, particularly amid reports of the army’s involvement in bombing civilians and using prohibited weapons.

In addition to the legal proceedings, Burhan has faced international sanctions that are further bolstering legal pressure. In January, the US Treasury Department imposed personal sanctions on Burhan under Executive Order 14098, accusing him of violations of international humanitarian law and his refusal to negotiate, thus hampering his international financial operations.

These sanctions came after reports of military crimes in Darfur, including ethnic cleansing against the Masalit people. The US Treasury Department accused General Burhan of “destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of democratic transition.”

The United States then accused the military, led by Burhan, of being responsible for “routinely and deliberately denying access to humanitarian assistance, using food denial as a war tactic.”

The sanctions freeze any assets the Sudanese leader holds in the United States and prohibit US transactions with him.

The US Treasury Department issued exemptions for humanitarian goods, but aid organizations expressed concern that the military would respond by blocking further aid.

During the first year of the conflict, the US State Department accused the military led by Burhan of committing war crimes.

The United Nations also issued reports in 2024 and 2025 condemning human rights violations and calling for the arms embargo to be strengthened under Security Council Resolution 1556.

International media outlets also reported, citing human rights experts and residents, that the army deliberately carries out indiscriminate airstrikes, in addition to “lethal” attacks on civilians.

