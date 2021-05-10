Burglars attack Buhari’s chief of staff’s residence

Burglars have targeted the official residence of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, around the presidential villa, Abuja.

They were said to have attempted to break into the house at about 3am on Monday but were apparently unsuccessful.

Gambari confirmed the incident by himself when the Nigerian Tribune made enquiries.

According to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the President, who conveyed the CoS’ confirmation, there is nothing to worry about.

The presidential aide was however silent on whether any arrest was made given the level of security around the residence.

A text message, which Shehu sent to the Nigerian Tribune read: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

Earlier, an online newspaper, People’s Gazette, had exclusively reported that armed men suspected to be robbers had raided Gambari’s residence.

The report claimed that the robbers also raided the residence of the CoS’ Admin Officer.

The report was denied and dismissed as fake news by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari.

