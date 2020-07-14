Buratai visits Ruga settlement in Zamfara, says Matawalle, a peace champion

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau
Matawalle and Buratai , ruga
FILE PHOTO: Matawalle and Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has visited the project site for Ruga settlement in Zamfara State.

Buratai further described Governor Bello Matawalle as a champion of peace, adding that efforts of Governor Matawalle for the attainment of peace is remarkable and very commendable.

Buratai who was in Zamfara State on Tuesday was taken to one of three modern Ruga settlements in Maradun area of the state.

The project which is still under construction was aimed to provide conducive shelter, grazing area and other modern facilities for repentant bandits by the Zamfara State government.

Buratai said: “Governor Matawalle is a champion of peace and should be supported by all well-meaning citizens to end the ravaging menace of banditry in the state.”

He assured of the Nigerian Army of support, saying Army will always cooperate with the governor in order to achieve lasting peace in the state.

It was gathered that the first Zamfara Ruga project at Maradun occupies nearly 2,500 hectares of land which when completed would consist of grazing areas, houses, school, hospital, veterinary clinic, earth dams, water canals, police outpost, a network of roads, sporting facilities and mosque.

At the palace of the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Mohammed Tambari, the Chief of Army Staff assured the emir of the commitment to deal with the problem of banditry in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Maradun promised that he will continue to support their operations in line with the promise he made to Governor Matawalle’s administration in the state.

Latest News

