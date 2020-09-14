Buratai pays operational visits to 8 Division in Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had on Sunday paid an operational visit to the 8 Division, in Sokoto.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, and released to journalists in the state.

The statement said, “In continuation with his operational tour to North West Theatre of Operations, where he was briefed on the general conduct of Exercise Sahel Sanity at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai was thereafter in 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto where he assessed some ongoing projects embark by the Nigeria Army at Ginginya Barracks.

“Gen Buratai was equally briefed on the security situation in the entire 8 Division Area of Responsibility by the Acting General Officer Commanding the Division Brig Gen Aminu Bande.

“After his tour of duty, he was briefly hosted to a lunch by His Excellency the Governor of Sokoto State Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal”

The Chief of Army Staff also inspected the facilities at the gingiya including the 8 Division Medical Services and hospital.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review of the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the