Buratai advocates fusion of military strategy in global peace efforts

Former Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), weekend, made a strong case for embedding military leadership in the fabric of international diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Buratai, who was also former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, made the call while speaking as a special guest of honour at a one-day simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for students of the Department of Political Science, Nigerian Army University, Biu.

Lt-Gen Buratai, who was represented by Brig-Gen Muhammad Kabir Galadanci (rtd), stated the evolving responsibilities of military figures in today’s global arena, asserting that modern military officers must not only command on the battlefield but also influence diplomatic dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

Buratai pointed out that 21st-century security landscapes required leaders with both strategic defence expertise and a solid grasp of diplomacy.

“Today’s military commanders are frontline contributors in negotiations, conflict mediation and peace partnerships,” he stated.

He spotlighted Nigeria’s distinguished history in global peacekeeping, recounting its early presence in the UN mission to Congo in 1960 and the nation’s leadership in ECOWAS peace interventions across West Africa.

“Nigeria has participated in 41 peacekeeping missions with over 200,000 troops deployed globally,” he said, referencing operations in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Gambia.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s pioneering role in founding the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), Buratai acknowledged the operational hurdles it faced, including poor coordination and funding challenges.

Despite these, he maintained that ECOMOG laid a strong blueprint for regional peace enforcement and intergovernmental collaboration in West Africa.

Buratai didn’t shy away from Nigeria’s current internal security trials as he argued that ongoing challenges such as insurgency, armed banditry, and communal unrest have constrained the country’s external engagement.

He urged investment in defence training, modern combat technology, and stronger civil-military synergy to enhance Nigeria’s capacity to fulfil its global peace commitments.

Reinforcing Nigeria’s position on international reforms, Buratai reiterated the need to democratise global institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, to ensure fair representation for Africa. “A permanent African seat isn’t just symbolic; it is essential for inclusive decision-making on global peace and security,” he stated.

