Buni’s APC caretaker committee has overstayed its mandate —Ambassador Kasai

Ambassador Ibrahim Kasai is one of the front liners in All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ukraine. He speaks with ISAAC SHOBAYO on the planned national convention of the party, insecurity in the country, among other issues.

Your political party, APC is still gasping for breath over the controversy surrounding its pending national convention. What is the way out of this log jam?

The leaders of APC must agree to do the right thing and most especially stabilise the party on time. The issue has been dragging for too long. President Muhammadu Buhari and others should sit down and address the issues surrounding [holding] the convention before it becomes a monster to the party. Quite a lot of people in APC don’t like the way Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was given the mantle of leadership for too long. And that is already creating suspicion in the minds of many party members and the insinuation that it is a ploy to give the governors an edge over party members. That area is critical. I think Governor Buni has overstayed his mandate. The convention should be held in February. Any attempt to shift it might further worsen already tensed situation within the party. The delegates are there; they are on the ground.

But do you think the convention can hold with many state chapters still in crises as a result of state congresses conducted last year?

I can confidently tell you that most of the problems have been resolved. A committee was set up and members of the committee have since resolved all the matters. Frankly speaking, there is no crisis. Everybody is waiting for the convention.

With the inability of President Buhari to tame the insecurity in the country coupled with the economic hardship Nigerians are passing through, do you think your party can have a smooth sail in 2023?

The problem did not start with the APC administration. This government has helped in reducing the problems. The pressure on Boko Haram made the elements change tactics, that is, from Boko Haram massive killings to kidnapping and banditry. I agree there is a problem of insecurity, but all Nigerians at this particular time need to team up with the federal government to address this ugly trend rather than blaming the government. Under the PDP administration, Boko Haram was massive, more frightening but when this administration came on board it took various steps to ameliorate the pathetic situation. On the money being spent to fight insurgency, I want Nigerians to know that security occupies a prominent position and should be given adequate attention. No amount of money is too much to be spent on security because we are talking of the protection of lives and properties. It is like you have a war situation; all other things will have to be suspended to give that war absolute attention. Security of lives and properties should be the first and it is paramount. So in all sense of responsibility, we can’t say the money spent on security by this administration is a waste.

What is your position on the Electoral Amendment Bill the president refused to sign?

I am on the same page with Nigerians in this matter. To be sincere with you, a majority of members of APC prefer direct primary but when President Buhari refused to assent to the bill because of the cost implication and insecurity, we need to look at it twice because that is a sensitive area. One has to think twice when he said the security of people might not be guaranteed, that insurgents might be used to cause havoc. But frankly speaking, the majority of APC members prefer direct primary.

Is it proper [for the president] to go against the wish of the majority in this context?

The people might not have the kind of privileged information at the disposal of Mr President. When I heard about it, I was not happy at all. We expected the president to sign that bill but when he gave his reasons I have to sit back that perhaps he has a superior position.

What is your position on zoning in view of the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria?

You hear of zoning in this part of the world because democracy is yet to firmly take root. To Nigerian politicians, zoning is simply a mechanism to reduce tension, rancour and to bring about inclusiveness and national unity. That is the concept of zoning from Nigerian perspective. It started during the Second Republic by the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Zoning is not in the Nigerian Constitution; it is simply an arrangement by political parties because they believe that is the only way they can ensure confidence in running the party and government by carrying everyone along or what is today called inclusiveness. But by principle, it is reflected in the constitution under the federal character. The zoning I am talking about is all about common sense. You cannot see it in the constitution, but it is a theory of common sense: when you are in charge today, another person should be in charge tomorrow. The question is why should one part of the country want to continue to dominating another. From the way it is at the moment, presidency should go to the southern part of this country because that is the only way we can ensure stability in our system and give everyone a sense of belonging. There are quite a lot of APC members that are thinking in this direction. In APC we are talking about the North and South, so presently it is time for the southern part of this country to occupy the number one seat.

But the Southern part of the country is already divided on the choice of candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The three geopolitical zones, the South West, South-East and South-South are not on the same page in this regard. What is your position?

That is the beauty of democracy, but I think that the former governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all that it takes to be president of this country; he deserves everything on the platform of APC. He deserves to be the candidate of APC; he has paid his dues in the party. Today if you scout for a personality in Nigeria it would be difficult to get the like of Tinubu. I want to tell you that among his contemporaries, those whom they were governors at the same time, how many of them are still relevant in the affairs of this country the way he is. He has not abandoned politics. Some came and won, when their time expired they also expired, but this man has been so resilient and he is still doing his best whether he is in government or not.

But the people in the South-East are saying it should be their turn based on equity and fairness and on the premise that the South-West already had eight years in the person of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and South-South six years with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

(Cuts in) The concept of power sharing is very complex and not the way you people are looking at it. When you ran a government based on party politics, you will find out that the patronage is according to participation. It is not according to regional arrangement and that is why the concept of common sense which I said brought in the zoning issue between the North and South. The politicians are also careful to say North and South. So when it is the turn of the North, it can be from the minor or major tribe; it can be from any part of the North, the same thing to the South. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had it at that time because of the annulment of June 12. This informed that a Yoruba person should come in to placate the people of South-West. The leaders then looked for somebody that believes in one Nigeria and that was how Obasanjo came in as candidate and eventually president of Nigeria. This time it is the turn of the South again. Goodluck had it; he was president by providence. So you cannot say it is only one region that is being patronised. The South-East and South-South are not too far. Even Goodluck Jonathan has an Igbo name, although he is not an igbo person. But that is to tell you that he is close to the South-East as well. But most importantly politicians always look for where to win elections.

In Plateau State, some notable members of APC are planning to dump the party over some irreconcilable differences. As a member of elders committee of APC in Plateau State, what are you doing to stop the defection?

Every party manages its a crisis. But as a ruling party, I want to assure you that we are doing our best to stop those planning to defect. We will still prevail on them to drop the idea but I want to say that if they go ahead they will regret it. APC is still their home and party to be. We are talking to them; there is no major reason for anybody to leave APC in Plateau State. The reasons they are giving are not sufficient enough. That is why we are still talking to them.

Sir, there are allegations of planned imposition or endorsement over who picked the gubernatorial ticket of APC in Plateau State by some bigwigs within the party. What are the elders of the party doing to avoid the mistakes PDP made in 2015?

I want to tell you that there is no plan of such. That is why there are many aspirants on the platform of the party. And I want to tell you that Governor Lalong will not impose a candidate on the people of Plateau State.

What is the assurance?

The assurance is that I know him very well; he is a lawyer like me. He is not contemplating anything like that. That is why there are many governorship aspirants from the central zone on the platform of APC .It is just a mere insinuation. Check his record; he is a party man and a democrat to the core.