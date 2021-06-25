Buni committee names APC secretariat, Buhari House

There is no date yet for the gathering of the highest organ of the All Progressives Congress, the national convention, where substantive national officers that would administer its national Secretariat would emerge.

At the end of a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, the former merely endorsed timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses, as presented to him by Governor Buni team.

A statement signed by national secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, and made available to newsmen in Abuja disclosed that “Ward Congresses will hold 24th July 2021 followed by Local Government Congresses on 14th August 2021 and State Congresses on 18th September 2021.”

It was silent on the conduct of zonal Congresses and the national convention.

Amidst speculation that the convention would be conducted in December when the tenure of the Caretaker Committee was expected to terminate, the statement merely made allusion to tenure extension for Governor Buni led CECPC.

According to Senator Akpanudoedehe, “the National Chairman had the president’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC.

“By the approved CECPC decision, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take the oath of office terminating with the National Convention.

“At the meeting, the CECPC National Chairman expressed the profound gratitude of members of the Committee to the President and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the trust, confidence and the opportunity given to them to serve the party.”

To reciprocate the confidence of President Buhari in his team and his support, the CECPC informed him that the APC National Secretariat has been named after him.

The Caretaker Committee further assured President Buhari that it would conduct flawless Congresses and acceptable national convention.

“I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place, the CECPC has approved to name the National Secretariat of the Party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as ‘BUHARI HOUSE,” Governor Buni disclosed.

“The CECPC National Chairman informed the President that the Committee had been very cautious and meticulous in making arrangements to conduct credible, transparent, flawless and generally acceptable Congresses and Convention for the Party to produce a strong leadership that will enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

“At all times, we have enjoyed the confidence of Mr President and enjoyed your leadership. In developing the timetable for the congresses and convention, the support to conduct a credible election cannot be overemphasized; this will also justify the successes recorded and the status of the new APC that we have all dreamt of. “Your Excellency sir, once again, we appreciate the honour and confidence you and the NEC members have reposed in us and our ability to execute this very important assignment.”

Governor Buni was accompanied to the meeting held at the Presidential Villa by other CECPC members, including Osun state governor Isiaka Oyetola; his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello; former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Senator Abubakar Yusuf, and the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

