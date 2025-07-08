Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N226bn

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.31 percent to close at 121,653.93 basis points.

At the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the bullish sentiments followed gains in First Holdings Company, Dangote Sugar, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company, as these companies’ share prices appreciated by 7.0 percent, 8.2 percent, and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +1.4 percent and +18.2 percent, respectively, underscoring strong investor confidence and a broadly optimistic sentiment across the market.

As a result, the overall market capitalisation gained ₦226 billion, closing higher at ₦76.57 trillion.

Market breadth was firmly positive, with 57 advancing stocks significantly outpacing 22 decliners—highlighting widespread buying interest across various sectors.

Top-performing stocks such as Cadbury Nigeria, Champion Breweries, Nigerian Exchange Group, Omatek Ventures, C\&I Leasing, and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals all appreciated to close at the daily maximum threshold of 10 percent.

Meanwhile, Deap Capital Management & Trust, eTranzact, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Sunu Assurance Nigeria, and VFD Group led the laggards.

Sectoral performance mirrored the overall market uptrend, as all major indices, except the Oil & Gas sector, closed in positive territory. The Banking, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, and Commodity indices posted gains of 0.95 percent, 2.24 percent, 0.82 percent, 0.01 percent, and 0.08 percent, respectively, while the Oil & Gas index dipped marginally by 0.22 percent.

Investor activity was notably strong, driven by the prevailing bullish sentiment. Total deals, traded volume, and value improved by 3.03 percent, 22.33 percent, and 34.94 percent, respectively. In total, 1.01 billion shares worth ₦19.48 billion were exchanged in 24,770 transactions, reflecting heightened market participation.

Access Holdings topped the volume chart with 124.25 million shares traded, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company led the value chart, recording ₦2.86 billion worth of trades.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE