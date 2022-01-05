Bulls persist at local stock market, ASI adds 1.1 per cent

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Positive sentiments persisted at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, as the benchmark index went up by 1.1 per cent.

On the heels of the latest listing of BUA Foods listed on the local bourse, the All-Share Index settled at 43,476.75 basis points, thus, the Year-to-Date return printed 1.8 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 19 tickers gained relative to 16 losers.

On the chart, BUA Foods gained 10.00 per cent to lead the best five performing stocks in the session. Also, Airtel Africa notched ten per cent, while Oando added 9.73 per cent. AIICO Insurance also gained 8.33 per cent to its share value, followed by Ardova and Seplat whose share values appreciated by 7.69 per cent and 2.31 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, Unity Bank took the worst hit as its shares depreciated by 9.62 per cent, followed by Wapic Insurance.

Others on the losers board were Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, having lost 2.72 per cent and 2.71 per cent respectively.

However, performance across sub-indices tracked were largely negative except for the NGX Insurance index and the NGX Oil/Gas index which rose by 0.85 per cent and 3.12 per cent respectively.

The NGX Banking, NGX Consumer Goods Index and the NGX Industrial Index decreased by 0.50 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 2.42 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere, market activity was strong as the volume and the value of stocks traded on Wednesday increased by 472.75 per cent and 2734.78 per cent to 1,240.86 million

Wema Bank was the most traded stock by volume at 25.01 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N275.23 million.

