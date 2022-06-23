Bulls persist as equities investors further earn N130bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
equities investors earn N130bn, Equities investors earn N181bn , Banking stocks losses halts, stock market opens week , Equities investors stake N6.9bn, Local stock market dips, Equities market rebounds, Equities investors earn N138bn, Local stock market dips , Equities investors lose N2bn , Investors earn N71.7bn , Local stock market begins year, Equities investors lose N248bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Investors lose N122bn, Investors interest in BUA Cement , Local stock market rebounds, Profit taking weighs market, Equities market opens week, Equities investors earn N28.5bn , Dangote Cement stocks, Equities investors earn N7.97bn , Banking stocks sell-offs , NGX ASI shed 5.87, Equities market opens month , Local stock market, local stock market , Profit-taking dips stock , Local stock market, Equities investors lose N274bn, Equities market sustains sentiments, equities market extends gains, Equities trading closes negative , Equities investors gain, Despite uptick in activity, equities market , Equities market halts southwards, Local equities market, Investors stake N7.32bn, Profit-taking dips equities market, Mobil stocks, Equities market, Local bourse dips marginally, equities market, equities market, Equities market, Equities investors lose N115.1bn, Equities, banking stock, market, NSE

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, equities trading extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session as the benchmark index advanced by 0.47 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 51,618.73 basis points having appreciated by 0.47 per cent, thus maintaining the positive momentum at the local bourse.

Sustained interest in MTN Nigeria, FBN Holdings and Union Bank of Nigeria shares contributed to the overall bullish market.

As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 20.84 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained closed at N27.83 trillion, thus equities investors earned.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment, however, was negative as 22 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers.

On the performance board, Academy Press and Ellah Lakes recorded the highest losses of the day after their respective stock values dipped by ten per cent, while FBN Holdings and FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ list having appreciated in stock value by 9.8 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively.

Performance across the sub-sector was largely positive except for the NGX Consumer Goods index which fell by 0.34 per cent. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Oil/Gas index and the NGX Industrial index rose by 0.15 per cent, 0.73 per cent, 0.53 per cent and 0.01 per cent respectively.

Market activity for the day was weak as analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 10.57 per cent.

A total of 223.25 million shares valued at N2.86 billion were exchanged in 4,028 deals.


Mutual Benefit led the volume chart with 40.13 million units while Presco RESCO led the value chart in deals worth N383.18 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Bulls persist as equities investors further earn N130bn

Bulls persist as equities investors further earn N130bn

You might also like
Business News

Bulls persist at NGX as investors gain N153bn

Business News

Equities investors earn N181bn as NGX rebounds by 0.7%

Business News

Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N551bn

Business News

Profit-taking takes up activities at NGX

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More