Bullish sentiments persist at NGX as equities investors gain N1bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Bullish sentiments persist, Equites investors earn N96bn , Negative sentiments persistent , Equities market sustains previous day loss, sheds 0.3%, Local stock market reverse losses, as ASI gains 1.24%, Equities investors lose N64bn, Local stock market maintains, NGX: Local stock market halts bullish run as ASI dips by 0.2%, Positive sentiments persist , bulls persist at NGX, Stock market closes week , Local stock market , Banking stocks loss dips, Local stock market sustains negative sentiments into new week, Local stock market, investors book profits off investment, Local stock market appreciates by 0.4% (WoW) amidst profit-booking, Equities investors earn N42bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market gained N101bn in 5 days, Local stock market moderates by 0.03%, Local stock halt, Local stock market halts , Equities investors lose, Local stock market, Local stock market bows, Local stock market rebounds, High cap stocks' loss , Local stock market rebounds as market capitalisation crosses N24trn, Equities investors gain N23bn , NGX lists BUA Foods, equities market goes bullish, Local stock market extends, Equities investors earn N22bn , Local stock market opens , NGX: Stock market maintains positive sentiment as benchmark index adds 1%, Equities investors gains N629bn, Local stock market dips, Local stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N31.8bn, Investors sheds previous gains , Telcos stNegative sentiments persist, ocks push market, Investors lose N13bn in five days, Profit-taking dips market, Local stock market opens, Equities investors lose N12bn, Investors gain N169.7bn , Investors earn N54bn, Equities market rebounds, sentiments persist as investors earn, equities market halts bearish strides, Equities investors earn N10bn in five days, Local stock, dips market further by 0.1%, market reverses previous day's gain, Equities investors lose N24.4bn, Local stock market goes flat despite robust activities, Profit-taking pushed market bearish, Market opens September on bearish trend, Dangote Cement, Access stocks halt bearish trend, bears persists at NGX, Equities investors trade N8.2bn , FBN Holdings shares moves Investors lose N20bn, Equities investors earn N371bn, Bullish trend persists, Local stock market, Equities market post fourth day, Investors gain N30.1bn, Equities investors lose N159.54bn , Equities investors lose N159.54bn, Sell pressure dips market, investors gain N376bn, NGX posts second weekly loss, Bearish trend persists, Market opens week weaker, market bows to profit taking, Equities investors earn , Local bourse opens week , Local stock market closes, Sell-off in Airtel Africa's stocks pushes local stock market lower by 0.2 per cent, Bears persists , equities investors lose N23bn, Equities market bows equities investors lose , Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market, equities investors earn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extends previous outing to close the second trading session of the week on a positive note.

Basically, All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.35 per cent to stand at 53,270.88 basis points as against a previous close of 53,086.86 basis points, thus pushing both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.68 per cent and 24.71 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N1 billion as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N28.719 trillion, representing a decrease of 0.35 per cent from the N28.619 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors’ net worth increased by N1 billion.

Bulls’ camp maintain dominance over the market breadth with 16 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 15 counters in the losers’ chart. GSPEC gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by Jaiz Bank, Japaul Gold, GlaxoSmithKline and UACN to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Cutix shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Cadbury, FTN Cocoa, Wapic Insurance and Honeywell Flour Mills to complete the top losers’ chart.

Key sectorial indices also closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods sectors that shed 0.37 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.


Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 234.624 million units, representing 68.95 per cent drop from a volume of 755.623 million units traded in the previous session.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The value of traded stocks dipped by 69.16 per cent in the session to stand at N2.745 billion as against a value of N8.902 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transcorp dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by United Bank for Africa, CHAMS, NGX Group and Fidelity Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.
With regards to the value of traded stocks, NGX Group also took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Airtel Africa United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Bullish sentiments persist at NGX as equities investors gain N1bn

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Bullish sentiments persist at NGX as equities investors gain N1bn

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Business News

Titan Trust Bank secures $300mn financing to support acquisition of Union Bank

Business News

How crypto giant Binance became a hub for hackers, fraudsters and drug traffickers

Business News

Equites investors earn N96bn as NGX opens week bullish

Business News

Afreximbank supports Titan Trust Bank with $300m intra-African investment finance…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More