Bullish sentiments persist at NGX as equities investors gain N1bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extends previous outing to close the second trading session of the week on a positive note.

Basically, All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.35 per cent to stand at 53,270.88 basis points as against a previous close of 53,086.86 basis points, thus pushing both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.68 per cent and 24.71 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N1 billion as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N28.719 trillion, representing a decrease of 0.35 per cent from the N28.619 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors’ net worth increased by N1 billion.

Bulls’ camp maintain dominance over the market breadth with 16 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 15 counters in the losers’ chart. GSPEC gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by Jaiz Bank, Japaul Gold, GlaxoSmithKline and UACN to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Cutix shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Cadbury, FTN Cocoa, Wapic Insurance and Honeywell Flour Mills to complete the top losers’ chart.

Key sectorial indices also closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods sectors that shed 0.37 per cent and 0.26 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.





Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 234.624 million units, representing 68.95 per cent drop from a volume of 755.623 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks dipped by 69.16 per cent in the session to stand at N2.745 billion as against a value of N8.902 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transcorp dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by United Bank for Africa, CHAMS, NGX Group and Fidelity Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, NGX Group also took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Airtel Africa United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank.

