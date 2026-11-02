Bulgaria elects first female president after runoff victory

Yotova defeated Andrey Gyurov, a former caretaker prime minister backed by pro-Western opposition parties, who received 39.5 per cent of the vote.

The Central Election Commission announced the results after almost all polling station records had been processed. The election marked a major political victory for Prime Minister Rumen Radev, whose Progressive Bulgaria party endorsed Yotova.

Yotova, 62, had been serving as acting president since January, when Radev resigned to contest parliamentary elections. She will now take office with an elected mandate and is expected to be inaugurated on January 22.

Speaking after the result, Yotova called for national consensus and pledged to bridge political divisions.

“I voted for national consensus through dialogue, for institutions that work for citizens, for a strong state with its own foreign policy in a strong Europe,” she said.

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Gyurov conceded defeat and said the outcome reflected the decision of Bulgarian voters.

The result gives Yotova a prominent position in a political landscape increasingly shaped by Radev’s party, which won 131 of the 240 seats in parliament during April’s election.

However, analysts have raised concerns that the concentration of political influence among the governing majority could weaken institutional checks and balances.

Yotova is expected to maintain Bulgaria’s membership of the European Union and NATO while pursuing a more conciliatory approach towards Russia. She has opposed further Bulgarian military assistance to Ukraine, arguing that the conflict requires a diplomatic solution.

Her position reflects divisions within Bulgaria, where support for closer European integration coexists with longstanding historical and cultural ties with Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Yotova on her victory and said she looked forward to working with her on security, defence, competitiveness and energy independence.

Although Bulgaria’s presidency is largely ceremonial, the office carries political influence. The president leads the armed forces, signs international treaties, appoints ambassadors and can veto legislation.

Yotova’s victory makes her the first woman elected to the presidency in Bulgaria’s post-communist history. She previously served as vice president under Radev after a career that included journalism, national politics and membership of the European Parliament.

The election comes as Bulgaria faces questions over its foreign policy direction, domestic political stability and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on security in the Black Sea region.

(Reuters)