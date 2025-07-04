Bukki Obey reappointed as official Nigerian agent for BeautyIstanbul

In a significant boost for Nigeria’s beauty industry, renowned beauty business strategist and consultant, Bukki Obey, has been reappointed as the official Nigerian agent for BeautyIstanbul, one of the world’s premier international trade exhibitions for beauty and personal care.

Obey, who is also the CEO of BookieLavida Consult, is doubling down on her mission to bridge the gap between Nigeria’s thriving beauty sector and the global marketplace.

Her renewed appointment comes on the heels of the 2025 edition of BeautyIstanbul, which ran from May 8 to 10 and attracted exhibitors and national pavilions from around the world, including South Africa, Ghana, and The Gambia.

Despite Nigeria’s vibrant beauty scene, the country had no formal representation at the event.

Rather than viewing this absence as a setback, Obey is using it as a catalyst for change.

“This reappointment is about the future of Nigerian beauty. We have world-class brands. What we need is global exposure, structure, and bold representation. That’s what I’m here to build”, she said.

Through her consultancy, Obey plans to lead a concerted effort to ensure that Nigerian brands don’t just attend BeautyIstanbul 2026 but actively exhibit, pitch, and expand their reach.

She aims to support everyone from small and medium-sized enterprises to emerging exporters, guiding them through the complexities of international trade shows and helping them seize opportunities for growth.

“Trade shows like BeautyIstanbul aren’t just events, they are launchpads. We’re talking about access to distributors, private label manufacturers, retailers, and investors from over 120 countries. Nigerian brands deserve to be in those rooms”, Obey explained.

Her broader vision includes attracting Foreign Direct Investment, fostering contract manufacturing partnerships, and creating opportunities for pan-African collaborations that could cement Nigeria’s place in the $500 billion-plus global beauty industry.

The call is now open for Nigerian beauty and personal care brands to start preparing for BeautyIstanbul 2026, with Obey promising hands-on support to help them showcase their innovations on the world stage.